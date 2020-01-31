NRK's Hurtigruten Slow TV Program Goes Live

NRK's slow TV production of an expedition voyage aboard Hurtigruten's Spitsbergen to Svalbard is now live for the next nine days, and available at this link.

The program, described as the ultimate in slow TV, is being shown on the Norwegian NRK2 channel, running from Jan. 31 to February 9, for a total of 13,319 minutes.

Viewers will start and end their voyage in Longyearbyen, calling at Smeerenburgodden, Bockfjorden, Murchinsonfjorden, Hinlopstredet, Boltodden, Burkerbukta, Recherchefjorden and Nordenskioldbreen, circumventing the main island, except for Nordaustlandet (easternmost part).

Hurtigruten also participated in a seven-day non-stop slow TV in 2011 aboard one of its coastal vessels, sailing Bergen to Kirkenes. NRK reported that the show amounted to 134 hours, 42 minutes and 45 seconds and with 3.2 million viewers was the most watched channel during the broadcast.