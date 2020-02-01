Pullmantur Offers Wellness Cruise Aboard the Sovereign

Pullmantur Cruises has announced a wellness cruise with exclusive programming including different varieties of yoga with known expert trainers and workshops on healthy eating. The seven-day cruise aboard the Sovereign sails roundtrip from Barcelona on May 9, calling at Valletta, Messina, Salerno and Civitavecchia.

Yoga features Vinyasa sessions will be led by Xuan Lan, described as a wellness guru and alma mater of the free yoga movement, acroyoga by Joana Mason and yogoncello by Nimuhood.

The program will also feature healthy eating workshops with Alfa Mota and training classes by coach and personal trainer Oriol Ballus. Pullmantur said that participants will be able to experience innovative Suco Sessions.

Pullmantur President and CEO Richard Vogel commented that this voyage is anchored in the company’s desire to “innovate every nook and cranny of the business, and another step in their commitment to offer enrichment onboard.”

“We are seeing a growing number of passengers that want to maintain a healthy lifestyle during their vacation and want to disconnect, and what a better way to do that than at sea. Our product is tailored to the tastes and needs of the Spanish market.”

Vogel added that the program offered is comprehensive and varied so that all passengers can participate regardless of age, physical condition and prior knowledge of the activities.

Activities were chosen to address different aspects of the wellness universe, he said, including the body-mind connection (yoga), physical training, healthy eating and active meditation on an individual and group basis.