Genting Set to Move World Dream to Taiwan; Shift SuperStar Aquarius

More deployment changes due to the coronavirus outbreak are on the horizon in Asia for Genting Cruise Lines, according to news outlets in Taiwan. 

The World Dream is poised to sail a two-month program sailing from Keelung, Taiwan, according to media reports. The vessel is no stranger to Taiwan as last summer, Genting ran a trio of dual homeport cruises from Keelung and Hong Kong to Japan aboard the World Dream.

The ship currently homeports in Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

The 2017-built Dream Cruises ship will reposition from Feb. 11 through early April, sailing short cruises to Japan.

It would thus position Genting's newest ship against the Spectrum of the Seas, which is reportedly being redeployed to Taiwan as well.

That in turn will move the SuperStar Aquarius from Keelung, where she homeports year-round, to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, according to reports.

