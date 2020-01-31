Royal Caribbean Adds Further Screening; Restricts China/HK Exposure

Royal Caribbean International has added further screening measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"After consultation with medical experts and public health authorities, we’ve decided that regardless of nationality, any guest or crewmember traveling from, to, or through mainland China or Hong Kong less than 15 days prior to their sailing will be unable to board any of our ships," the company said, in a letter sent to booked guests.

"We regret to have to do this, but due to the recent increase of coronavirus cases around the world, this precaution will help avoid the spread of this virus. We take this very seriously and have a responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment onboard our ships, as well as in the ports we visit."

The company also said it tightened its secondary health screening requirements and the following guests will need to undergo extra screenings to ensure safety at the cruise terminal; guests or crewmembers that have been in contact with individuals that have traveled from, to, or through mainland China or Hong Kong in the last 15 days; Anyone that holds a Chinese or Hong Kong passport – regardless of when they were there last. Anyone that feels unwell or demonstrates flu-like symptom.

"While these measures are conservative, our responsibility is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, in an effort to keep our ships safe and to ensure you are able to enjoy your time with us," the company said.