Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in February

From the Mein Schiff 4 getting her first refurbishment to a major lengthening project, the cruise ship refurbishment market is busy in February.
Mein Schiff 4
Cruise Line: TUI Cruises
Built: 2015
Capacity: 2,500
Estimated Drydock Spend: $20 Million
Drydock Facility: Chantier Naval de Marseille
Period: February 3 to February 13
The Mein Schiff 4 is getting its first renovation in February. TUI Cruises’ second newbuild will be drydocked in Marseille with technical and hotel work on the schedule. Among the highlights will be the addition of the Rauch Juice Bar, rolled back from TUI’s newer ships.
Other areas such as the restaurant La Spezia and the Diamant Bar are being redesigned too. The Indoor Pool on the Deck 12, and some open decks, will be refitted with additional quiet spots and relaxation areas, according to TUI.
On the technical side, the vessel will undergo class work and mandatory maintenance. The first cruise after the work is scheduled to depart Palma de Mallorca on February 14. During the spring, Mein Schiff 4 offers cruises to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.
Star Legend
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Built: 1992
Capacity: 204
Estimated Drydock Spend: $85 Million
Drydock Facility: Fincantieri
Period: February 17 to August 30
The Star Legend will become the second ship to undergo Windstar’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative. Work includes not only modernization, but also lengthening of the ship with the addition of a new 25-meter mid-section.
Taking place in Italy, the drydock will see the replacement of all of the ship’s engines and the addition of two new tender boats. The Legend will also receive 50 new suites, while all the existing cabins will get a facelift and all-new bathrooms.
Windstar also promises two new dining experiences, a world-class Spa and Fitness Center and a new sun deck with a full-size pool. Once ready, the Star Legend will split its time between Europe, the Caribbean and Central America.
Finnmarken
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Built: 2002
Capacity: 526
Estimated Drydock Spend: $35 Million
Drydock Facility: Fosen
Period: January 4 to March 8
The Finnmarken is the first Hurtigruten ship to be transformed for expedition cruising. The 2002-built vessel will be renamed Otto Sverdrup after the refit and receive a completely new-look interior.
All the cabins and suites will be refreshed while new restaurants will be installed. The Otto Sverdrup will sail expedition voyages on the Norwegian coast starting in 2021.
Carnival Miracle
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100
Estimated Drydock Spend: $40 Million
Drydock Facility: Freeport
Period: February 14 to March 4
Last drydocked in 2015, the Carnival Miracle is scheduled for a shipyard stay in February. The Spirit-class vessel will undergo regular hotel maintenance and class work, along with a number of Fun Ship 2.0 updates.
The Miracle will get new Carnival features such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Carnival WaterWorks, Red Frog Rum Bar and Blue Iguana Cantina Bar.
After the work, the vessel is transiting the Panama Canal to offer cruises to Mexico and Alaska from San Francisco.
Pacific Explorer
Cruise Line: P&O Australia
Built: 1997
Capacity: 1,950
Estimated Drydock Spend: $30 Million
Drydock Facility: Sembcorp Marine (Singapore)
Period: February 12 to February 27
The Pacific Explorer is entering a shipyard in Singapore on February 12 for a scheduled refurbishment.
Built for Princess Cruises in 1997, the vessel is returning to drydock for the first time since it was transferred to P&O Australia in 2017.
Regular maintenance and mandatory class work will be carried out while public areas and cabins will get updates including new carpeting and upholstery.
After the drydock, the ship will be back in Sydney for a season in Australia and the South Pacific.