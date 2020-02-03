Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in February

From the Mein Schiff 4 getting her first refurbishment to a major lengthening project, the cruise ship refurbishment market is busy in February.

Mein Schiff 4

Cruise Line: TUI Cruises

Built: 2015

Capacity: 2,500

Estimated Drydock Spend: $20 Million

Drydock Facility: Chantier Naval de Marseille

Period: February 3 to February 13

The Mein Schiff 4 is getting its first renovation in February. TUI Cruises’ second newbuild will be drydocked in Marseille with technical and hotel work on the schedule. Among the highlights will be the addition of the Rauch Juice Bar, rolled back from TUI’s newer ships.

Other areas such as the restaurant La Spezia and the Diamant Bar are being redesigned too. The Indoor Pool on the Deck 12, and some open decks, will be refitted with additional quiet spots and relaxation areas, according to TUI.

On the technical side, the vessel will undergo class work and mandatory maintenance. The first cruise after the work is scheduled to depart Palma de Mallorca on February 14. During the spring, Mein Schiff 4 offers cruises to the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

Star Legend

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Built: 1992

Capacity: 204

Estimated Drydock Spend: $85 Million

Drydock Facility: Fincantieri

Period: February 17 to August 30

The Star Legend will become the second ship to undergo Windstar’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative. Work includes not only modernization, but also lengthening of the ship with the addition of a new 25-meter mid-section.

Taking place in Italy, the drydock will see the replacement of all of the ship’s engines and the addition of two new tender boats. The Legend will also receive 50 new suites, while all the existing cabins will get a facelift and all-new bathrooms.

Windstar also promises two new dining experiences, a world-class Spa and Fitness Center and a new sun deck with a full-size pool. Once ready, the Star Legend will split its time between Europe, the Caribbean and Central America.

Finnmarken

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Built: 2002

Capacity: 526

Estimated Drydock Spend: $35 Million

Drydock Facility: Fosen

Period: January 4 to March 8

The Finnmarken is the first Hurtigruten ship to be transformed for expedition cruising. The 2002-built vessel will be renamed Otto Sverdrup after the refit and receive a completely new-look interior.

All the cabins and suites will be refreshed while new restaurants will be installed. The Otto Sverdrup will sail expedition voyages on the Norwegian coast starting in 2021.

Carnival Miracle

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100

Estimated Drydock Spend: $40 Million

Drydock Facility: Freeport

Period: February 14 to March 4

Last drydocked in 2015, the Carnival Miracle is scheduled for a shipyard stay in February. The Spirit-class vessel will undergo regular hotel maintenance and class work, along with a number of Fun Ship 2.0 updates.

The Miracle will get new Carnival features such as Guy’s Burger Joint, Carnival WaterWorks, Red Frog Rum Bar and Blue Iguana Cantina Bar.

After the work, the vessel is transiting the Panama Canal to offer cruises to Mexico and Alaska from San Francisco.

Pacific Explorer

Cruise Line: P&O Australia

Built: 1997

Capacity: 1,950

Estimated Drydock Spend: $30 Million

Drydock Facility: Sembcorp Marine (Singapore)

Period: February 12 to February 27

The Pacific Explorer is entering a shipyard in Singapore on February 12 for a scheduled refurbishment.

Built for Princess Cruises in 1997, the vessel is returning to drydock for the first time since it was transferred to P&O Australia in 2017.

Regular maintenance and mandatory class work will be carried out while public areas and cabins will get updates including new carpeting and upholstery.

After the drydock, the ship will be back in Sydney for a season in Australia and the South Pacific.