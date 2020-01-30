First Responders Receive LNG Training at Port Canaveral

Firefighters from several Space Coast departments were at the Port Canaveral Maritime Firefighting Academy this week for three days of hands-on exercises and classroom training on firefighting techniques for liquefied natural gas (LNG), in preparation for the next generation of cruise ships, according to a statement.

The Port’s Firefighting Academy training facility was expanded earlier this year to include LNG training for firefighters and shipboard personnel in preparation for the arrival of the first LNG-powered cruise ship at Port Canaveral later this year.

“Port Canaveral has grown tremendously over the last few years and we’re getting ready to homeport North America’s first LNG-powered cruise ship next year. Enhancing the core capabilities of our first responders is an investment in ensuring the safety and security of our Port,” said Capt. John Murray, port director and CEO.

Fire company personnel from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and the U.S. Coast Guard joined firefighters from Space Coast Regional Airport, Brevard County Fire Rescue, Canaveral Fire Rescue, and Malabar, Melbourne, and Cocoa Beach fire departments. The firefighters participated in the advanced training program at no cost to their government entities or departments as part of Port Canaveral’s mutual aid agreements with the surrounding communities.

“The advanced training and realistic scenarios made available to firefighters from our nearby communities ensures they are proficient in their response capabilities for emergency situations ranging from shipboard to space operations,” said Barry Compagnoni, Senior Director, Public Safety and Security with the Canaveral Port Authority.

For nearly three years, the Canaveral Port Authority has been preparing for the onset of LNG fueled cruise vessels.

In mid-November, Port Canaveral will welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, the first LNG-powered cruise ship to homeport in North America to the Port’s new Cruise Terminal 3.

The cruise ship will be refueled by the Q-LNG 4000, a cutting-edge articulated tug and barge bunker vessel using a ship-to-ship waterside bunkering process regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard. The 324-foot-long Q-LNG 4000 will transport LNG from a facility on Elba Island, Ga., then return to Georgia after each bunkering operation to refuel. Launched last fall from Pascagoula, Miss., the Q-LNG 4000 is expected to arrive at the Port later this year.

The Canaveral Port Authority is acquiring a specialized fireboat to provide marine firefighting and rescue capabilities for Port Canaveral and the surrounding communities. Port Canaveral’s Marine Firefighting Rescue Vessel (MFRV) is being purpose built to provide enhanced fire protection and response time capabilities to serve the Port’s growing maritime operations and expanding space enterprise in the region. The MFRV will be maintained in a 24/7 ready state and operated by Canaveral Fire Rescue. Its anticipated delivery date is October 2020, according to a statement.

The Port Canaveral Maritime Firefighting Academy is one of five qualified facilities in North America to offer LNG firefighting training. The other four are in Jacksonville, Fla., Texas, Massachusetts and Vancouver, British Columbia.