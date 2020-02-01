Lutoff-Perlo Inducted in International Maritime Hall of Fame

Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, is one of the five global shipping leaders set to be inducted into the 2020 International Maritime Hall of Fame as The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) announced the honorees today.

Lutoff-Perlo is a dynamic business leader whose vision and strategy have propelled Celebrity Cruises to historical financial performance, MAPONY/NJ said in a statement.

Other honorees include James R. Mara, President Emeritus of Metropolitan Marine Maintenance Contractors' Association of Rutherford, NJ; James I. Newsome III, President and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority; Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, President and CEO, Tsakos Energy Navigation Corp. in Athens, Greece; and Lois K. Zabrocky, President and CEO of International Seaways Inc. of New York City.

“These industry leaders represent a broad spectrum of the global shipping industry and are deserving of this distinguished honor,” said MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Edward Kelly. “From oil transport to cruising to port management and labor, all these honorees have won the respect of the international shipping community based on their successes and professionalism. We anticipate a record turnout for the event.”

The induction will be held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City on May 13, 2020.