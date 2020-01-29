Stream2Sea Sunscreen Receives Rare Certification

Stream2Sea, an ecoconscious product line including sunscreen, created to be safe for people and the environment, has earned the Protect Land & Sea Certification (PL+S), guaranteeing it does not contain any ingredients known to be harmful to coral, fish, turtles and sea life.

Partners include Virgin Voyages and MSC Cruises.

With all the misinformation about the damage to coral reefs and the lack of regulation for the term "reef safe", it is challenging to trust which products are truly safe, effective, and do not harm the environment, the company said, in a statement. Stream2Sea has taken the guesswork out of the equation.

Founder Autumn Blum, cosmetic chemist and scuba diver, noticed a rainbow slick coming off a group of snorkelers and knew we had to do better.

Blum said: "I formulated our first product to exceed all health and eco-standards, yet it failed aquatic toxicity testing.”

That set the groundwork for everything made by Stream2Sea today. Not only did it need to be formulated with safe ingredients, it had to be tested and proven not to harm humans, freshwater and saltwater fish, C. Elegansand coral larvae. No other mineral sunscreen has done this testing.

The PL+S certification is another step towards proving the safety of Stream2Sea products, confirming full disclosure of what is stated on the label.