Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Spectrum of the Seas Reportedly Being Redeployed to Taiwan

Spectrum of the Seas

The Spectrum of the Seas could be homeporting in Taiwan for Royal Caribbean International as soon as mid February, according to multiple media reports coming out of Taiwan, which also suggested other operators could be following suit due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The reports said Taiwanese guests would be offered an introductory price to drive ticket sales.

Genting Cruise Lines already homeports year-round in Taiwan with the SuperStar Aquarius from its Star Cruises brand.

In addition, tour operators in Taiwan are quoted as saying they are preparing for the Spectrum to stay through March and possibly into April, offering a five-night cruise program to Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) has a number of major cruise ports able to handle big ships, with most traffic concentrated to Keelung.

In Keelung, the port’s East terminal was refreshed and expanded in 2019, while the West terminal will get a new building in time for the 2021 season.

Kaohsiung, meanwhile, has a new cruise terminal set for a 2020 opening that will be able to accommodate any size vessel.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
MHA
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report