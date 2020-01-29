Spectrum of the Seas Reportedly Being Redeployed to Taiwan

The Spectrum of the Seas could be homeporting in Taiwan for Royal Caribbean International as soon as mid February, according to multiple media reports coming out of Taiwan, which also suggested other operators could be following suit due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The reports said Taiwanese guests would be offered an introductory price to drive ticket sales.

Genting Cruise Lines already homeports year-round in Taiwan with the SuperStar Aquarius from its Star Cruises brand.

In addition, tour operators in Taiwan are quoted as saying they are preparing for the Spectrum to stay through March and possibly into April, offering a five-night cruise program to Japan and South Korea.

Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) has a number of major cruise ports able to handle big ships, with most traffic concentrated to Keelung.

In Keelung, the port’s East terminal was refreshed and expanded in 2019, while the West terminal will get a new building in time for the 2021 season.

Kaohsiung, meanwhile, has a new cruise terminal set for a 2020 opening that will be able to accommodate any size vessel.