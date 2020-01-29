Former Davenport Iowa Mayor Klipsch Joins American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines announced today that former Davenport, Iowa Mayor, Frank J. Klipsch, has joined the cruise line as its Director of City Partnerships and Special Projects on the Mississippi River, according to a press release.

Mayor Klipsch has led a career in government, community service, and organizational development, including two terms as Mayor of Davenport and as former co-chair of the MRCTI, a partnership of over 100 Mayors from cities and towns from Minnesota to Louisiana along the Mississippi River.

Mayor Klipsch brings his expertise to American Cruise Lines as the Line continues rapidly expanding along the Mississippi River. American is now the largest U.S. cruise Line with 13 small ships sailing the Mississippi and across the country.

Previous to his term as Mayor of Davenport, IA, Mayor Klipsch worked with the YMCA for more than 40 years. Before his time as Mayor, he was President and CEO of the Scott County Family YMCA and worked in communities throughout the country during his career with the YMCA. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Leadership Studies at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

“Throughout his career, Mayor Klipsch has been a strategic leader with a clear and deep concern for the community. We were introduced through his accomplishments with the MRCTI, and we look forward to all that he can contribute to our growth on the Mississippi River,” said Charles B. Robertson, Vice President of American Cruise Lines.

American Cruise Lines has enjoyed long partnerships with communities along the Mississippi, and Mr. Klipsch will continue to develop and enhance the Line’s strong relationships with the people and communities throughout the region.