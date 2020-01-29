Damen Completes Triple Refit for CMV

In just five weeks late last year, Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam completed extensive annual repair and maintenance programs on the Magellan, Marco Polo and Astor for Cruise and Maritime Voyages.

First to dock at Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam (DSAm) was the Magellan for a four-week schedule of work that included comprehensive cleaning and inspections, repairs to the main and auxiliary engines, the overhaul of the bow and stern thrusters and the servicing of the liferafts, according to a statement.

Two days after the arrival of the Magellan the Marco Polo arrived alongside in dry dock no.3 for similar work that lasted three weeks, after which the similarly-sized Astor took her place for nine days of maintenance that included a range of pipe renewals, repairs to the main engine intercoolers and the renewal of the stern tube seals, according to a press release.

The program called for a high degree of flexibility from the team at DSAm as the scope of the projects evolved over real time, the shipyard said.

The ships also received a new, updated livery.

“It was a busy time for everyone, and in particular for the client’s project team, given that there were three vessels involved, two of them simultaneously,” said Vincent Kok, DSAm project manager for Magellan, “but the cooperation was excellent. The critical pathway was determined by the paint work. With the Magellan, right up to the end painters were going up and down along the sides and the funnel, which was completely rolled.

“As is becoming the standard for these cruise vessels, we re-floated each one the day before they departed so that we could position the lifeboats in the water along one side of each vessel. This process was then repeated for the other side when they were at the lay-by berths, where they were berthed prior to final departure.”