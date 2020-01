Aurora Expeditions has launched a 360° virtual tour of its new ship the Greg Mortimer.

The virtual tour allows travel agents and customers to familiarise themselves with the new ship for those interested in a trip aboard the Greg Mortimer. Aurora Expeditions is also supplying an iframe code to allow travel agents the opportunity to embed the 360° virtual tour on their website.

The 360° virtual tour can be found on the Aurora Expeditions site here.