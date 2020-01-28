Carnival Comments on Suspended China Operation

Costa neoRomantica

In a regulatory filing, Carnival Corporation has commented on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.

"As a result, we have suspended cruise operations from Chinese ports between January 25th and February 4th, canceling nine cruises," Carnival said, in a 10K filing. "We also expect that travel restrictions will result in cancellations from Chinese fly-cruise guests booked on cruises embarking in ports outside China.

"We estimate that this will impact our financial performance by $0.03 to $0.04 per share. If the travel restrictions in China continue until the end of February, we estimate that this will further impact our financial performance by an additional $0.05 to $0.06 per share. Five percent of our capacity was scheduled to be deployed in China in fiscal year 2020. If these travel restrictions continue for an extended period of time, they could have a material impact on our financial performance."

