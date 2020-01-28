Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Astro Ocean Cruises Cancels Sailings Through Mid February

Piano Land

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has led to more cruise cancellations in China as Astro Ocean Cruises, a state-owned joint venture cruise operator, has cancelled sailings through Feb. 14, including scheduled departures from Shanghai on Jan. 29, Feb. 6, Feb. 10 and Feb 14 aboard the 1995-built, 1,806-guest Piano Land, according to a statement from a major Chinese tour operator.

Other recent updates include MSC Cruises cancelling the Feb. 1 sailing aboard the Splendida.

Royal Caribbean has also cancelled the Spectrum of the Seas Jan. 31 departure. 

Dream Cruises has cancelled more calls in China, including turnarounds in Guangzhou on Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Responding to the coronavirus outbreak, multiple cruise lines suspended operations in mainland China over the weekend.  

