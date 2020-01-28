Windstar Unveils New Officer's Suite on Wind Surf

Windstar Cruises has revealed the new Officer's Suite on the Wind Surf, which is fresh off a drydocking.

The nautically appointed suite is located directly behind the Bridge, in an area labeled “crew only.”

The Officer’s Suite is the only public accommodation in the officers’ quarter, the company said.

“We renovated this very unique suite with more of a nautical theme to reflect its exclusive location tucked away just behind the Bridge,” said Windstar President John Delaney. “Guests in this suite share exclusive company with the Captain, Chief Officer, Hotel Manager and Chief Engineer. It’s absolutely 180 degrees from ordinary with nothing else like it in the industry.”

The new 242- square foot Officer’s Suite sports a nautical theme with a bedroom, full bath with Jacuzzi tub, and living room with a wide screen television. Décor includes a sextant, Wind Surf print, a museum-quality model of a J-class sailing ship and binoculars.

The Wind Surf went into drydock this fall, and the entire ship received upgrades from the outer hull (including a complete sandblasting and painting) to every room and public space on the ship. Part of the major evolution of this popular vessel included 16 new guest rooms bringing the capacity onboard to 342 guests (an increase from 310). Additional crew accommodations were also created to raise the crew level to ensure a continued 1 to 1.5 staff to guest ratio.