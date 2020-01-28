Celebrity Reveals New Culinary Experiences on Apex

Celebrity Cruises has announced a number of new culinary experiences onboard the new Celebrity Apex, set to debut this spring.

The Craft Social Bar will introduced a relaxed, casual bar space and will offer draft cocktails, wines on tap and more than 50 of the world’s rarest craft beers served by a certified beer sommelier, the company said, in a press release.

Menu items will include contemporary comfort food cuisine like mac and brie, Kobe beef sliders, crispy chicken sliders and meat and cheese boards. Large-screen TVs will air live sporting events.

There is also a new 3-D digital animation dining experience at Le Grand Bistro – Celebrity Edge’s first-at-sea digitally animated menu by Le Petit Chef will offer a new animated story on Celebrity Apex, enhanced by new menu creations from Chef Cornelius Gallagher. The menu offers such dishes as spring pea soup, King Crab farfalle pasta and filet mignon, while diners enjoy a story that chronicles the life adventures of Le Petit Chef who meets the girl of his dreams at age 12.

In addition is a new Eden dining experience. A sampling of new menu items includes fresh roasted Spanish prawns with melted peppers; cured fresh chorizo; slow-cooked shellfish broth with parsley, garlic, shallots and maldon sea salt from England; pastrami with Devonshire Dijon mustard emulsion, mashed potatoes cooked in duck fat; and crispy rye bread sautéed in butter and melted raclette cheese.

In addition, new menu items have been created for Raw on 5, Magic Carpet, Fine Cut Steakhouse, Rooftop Garden Grill, and the four Main Restaurants on Celebrity Apex: Cosmopolitan, Cyprus, Normandie, and Tuscan.

“The Celebrity Edge changed the cruise industry and raised the standard for modern luxury vacations,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Apex – the second ship in our revolutionary Edge Series – goes even further. It takes every onboard experience to the very peak of what’s possible at sea.”