A Look at Cruise Ships Operating in China for 2020

A look at the cruise ships expected to operate out of Chinese homeports in 2020.
Costa Crociere
Costa Atlantica
2,100 Berths | Year-Round Operations
Costa Venezia
3,000 Berths | Year-Round Operations
Costa neoRomantica
1,585 Berths | Seasonal Operations
Costa Serena
3,000 Berths | Year-Round Operations
Costa Firenze
4,232 Berths | New Ship - Arrives in China in December for year-round operations.
Princess Cruises
Sapphire Princess
2,600 Berths | Seasonal Summer Program
Royal Caribbean International
Spectrum of the Seas
4,200 Berths | Year-Round Operations
Quantum of the Seas
4,100 Berths | Seasonal Operations
Voyager of the Seas
3,100 Berths | Seasonal Operations
MSC Cruises
Splendida
3,300 Berths | Seasonal Program - Leaves to be replaced by bigger Bellissima
Bellissima
4,500 Berths | Summer Program
Astro Ocean Cruises
Piano Land
1,806 Berths | Year-Round Operations
Dream Cruises
World Dream
3,400 Berths | Year-Round Interporting Operations
Explorer Dream
2,000 Berths | Seasonal Operations
Star Cruises
SuperStar Gemini
1,472 Berths | Seasonal Programs
Bohai Ferry
Chinese Taishan
832 Berths | Year-Round Operations