A Look at Cruise Ships Operating in China for 2020

A look at the cruise ships expected to operate out of Chinese homeports in 2020.

Costa Crociere

Costa Atlantica

2,100 Berths | Year-Round Operations

Costa Venezia

3,000 Berths | Year-Round Operations

Costa neoRomantica

1,585 Berths | Seasonal Operations

Costa Serena

3,000 Berths | Year-Round Operations

Costa Firenze

4,232 Berths | New Ship - Arrives in China in December for year-round operations.

Princess Cruises

Sapphire Princess

2,600 Berths | Seasonal Summer Program

Royal Caribbean International

Spectrum of the Seas

4,200 Berths | Year-Round Operations

Quantum of the Seas

4,100 Berths | Seasonal Operations

Voyager of the Seas

3,100 Berths | Seasonal Operations

MSC Cruises

Splendida

3,300 Berths | Seasonal Program - Leaves to be replaced by bigger Bellissima

Bellissima

4,500 Berths | Summer Program

Astro Ocean Cruises

Piano Land

1,806 Berths | Year-Round Operations

Dream Cruises

World Dream

3,400 Berths | Year-Round Interporting Operations

Explorer Dream

2,000 Berths | Seasonal Operations

Star Cruises

SuperStar Gemini

1,472 Berths | Seasonal Programs

Bohai Ferry

Chinese Taishan

832 Berths | Year-Round Operations