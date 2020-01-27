SeaDream Yacht Club to Return to South Florida in 2022

SeaDream Yacht Club has revealed plans to return to South Florida for the first time in more than a decade as the SeaDream II is now scheduled to sail to Palm Beach in January 2022.

The announcement comes as SeaDream opens for reservations 33 new 2022 Caribbean sailings.

For the first time in the company’s history, the luxury twin mega-yachts will sail to The Bahamas and Turks & Caicos as well as 17 new additional ports in the West Indies.

“We wanted 2022 to be filled with surprises, to explore unexpected destinations,” said SeaDream’s Andreas Brynestad. “The 2022 West Indies season is unlike any other season we’ve done before. We wanted to really bring something new for our returning and new guests and show them a different side of the region they’ve never explored before with SeaDream. We believe our Palm Beach voyages will be particularly popular and are looking forward to seeing the response.”

The newly announced voyages include new ports of call in Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, U.S.V.I, Dutch Caribbean and B.V.I.

New 2022 highlights include:

• Palm Beach – Two 7-day voyages will embark and disembark in Palm Beach, Fla., for the first time in SeaDream’s history. Departure dates are Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Additionally, Palm Beach has been added as embarkation port for an additional voyage in January 2022 that culminates in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

• Turks & Caicos – SeaDream will sail to Grand Turk, capital of Turks & Caicos, and Providenciales.

• The Bahamas – SeaDream will offer a fresh perspective on this classic West Indies island nation with six ports of call in The Bahamas, which include: Clarence Town, Long Island; Staniel Cay, Exuma; Great Harbour Cay, Berry Islands; Norma’s Cay; Harbour Island; and Rose Island.

• Dominican Republic – Guests will be treated to three new ports: Playa Rincon, Puerto Plata and Punta Cana.

• Additional new ports in the West Indies include: Sint Eustatius, Dutch Caribbean; Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S.V.I.; Long Bay, Beef Island, B.V.I.; Caja de Muertos and Boquerón, Puerto Rico.