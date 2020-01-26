MHA

P&O Cruises Celebrates Australia Day in Sydney Harbour

PO Australia Day 2020

For the eighth year running, P&O Cruises celebrated Australia Day on Sydney Harbour with nearly 2000 guests onboard the Pacific Explorer enjoying a giant deck party jam-packed with Australia-filled activities including the cruise line's annual "Look Like an Aussie Legend" competition, thong throwing contests, meat pie eating championships and an Australian national anthem sing off.

