For the eighth year running, P&O Cruises celebrated Australia Day on Sydney Harbour with nearly 2000 guests onboard the Pacific Explorer enjoying a giant deck party jam-packed with Australia-filled activities including the cruise line's annual "Look Like an Aussie Legend" competition, thong throwing contests, meat pie eating championships and an Australian national anthem sing off.
View the embedded image gallery online at:
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22324-p-o-cruises-celebrates-australia-day-in-sydney-harbour.html#sigProId3b42e36b06
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22324-p-o-cruises-celebrates-australia-day-in-sydney-harbour.html#sigProId3b42e36b06