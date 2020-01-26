For the eighth year running, P&O Cruises celebrated Australia Day on Sydney Harbour with nearly 2000 guests onboard the Pacific Explorer enjoying a giant deck party jam-packed with Australia-filled activities including the cruise line's annual "Look Like an Aussie Legend" competition, thong throwing contests, meat pie eating championships and an Australian national anthem sing off.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/22324-p-o-cruises-celebrates-australia-day-in-sydney-harbour.html#sigProId3b42e36b06 View the embedded image gallery online at: