Asuka II Gets Scrubber Tower as Drydock Progresses

The Asuka II has been in drydock since mid January in Singapore for a major refurbishment, including the addition of an exhaust gas cleaning system for the 1990-built ship.

Asuka Cruise said the drydock has been progressing well, as a new hull paint is being applied along with various technical work and interior upgrades, as well as the successful installation of a scrubber tower.

The drydock is scheduled to take 60 days, according to the cruise line, which serves the Japanese market with a five-star, luxury cruise product.