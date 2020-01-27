Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Asuka II Gets Scrubber Tower as Drydock Progresses

Asuka II in Drydock

The Asuka II has been in drydock since mid January in Singapore for a major refurbishment, including the addition of an exhaust gas cleaning system for the 1990-built ship.

 Asuka II Drydock

Asuka Cruise said the drydock has been progressing well, as a new hull paint is being applied along with various technical work and interior upgrades, as well as the successful installation of a scrubber tower.

Asuka II Drydock

The drydock is scheduled to take 60 days, according to the cruise line, which serves the Japanese market with a five-star, luxury cruise product.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report