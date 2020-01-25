Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Humanitarian Efforts Recognized

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's humanitarian efforts following Hurricane Dorian were recently honored by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

During a ceremony at the Port of Palm Beach, representatives of CBP recognized the quick action taken by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line during the hurricane which impacted the Bahamas last fall.

“Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s innovative actions to quickly deliver relief to Grand Bahama Island residents is truly commendable and working alongside their team during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is an experience we’ll never forget,” said CBP director of field operations Diane Sabatino. “We hope that this certificate serves as a token of our gratitude for their efforts.”

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line acted swiftly following Hurricane Dorian, being first to dock in Freeport with more than 700,000 pounds of humanitarian aid and hosting two near-immediate humanitarian sailings to Grand Bahama, where the cruise line was first to evacuate more than 1,000 Bahamian residents to safety in South Florida.

In an effort to boost the Bahamas’ economy, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line also added Nassau as a second destination option for guests following the storm by introducing its Cruise & Stay Program there and offering travelers two ways to getaway. Cruisers can now extend their stay on Nassau at one of several partner resorts, including Atlantis, Meliá Nassau Beach Resort, and SLS Baha Mar.

“We are grateful to the CBP for this amazing recognition of our efforts on Grand Bahama Island, our second home. Our onboard volunteers and ship personnel came together and showcased the true American spirit of friendship and selflessness, and we couldn’t have done it without their support,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

Nearly 600 qualified volunteers, ship personnel, and local South Florida organizations, including Entrepreneurs’ Organization of South Florida, Mission Resolve, Bahamas Relief Cruise and The Everglades Trust, also helped by preparing and delivering food to local shelters, distributing supplies and delivering 100 Bahamian bins that were donated from families in South Florida.