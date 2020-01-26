Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Barcelona Seeks to be LNG Bunkering Hub in Med

Costa Smeralda LNG Bunkering

The Port of Barcelona has reported that it handled 18 LNG bunkerings in 2019, including the AIDAnova and the Costa Smeralda.

Some 37,200 cubic meters of LNG was bunkered vessel-to-vessel, from a tanker to the cruise ships. The Methane Coral has tank capacity for 7,551 cubic meters. In addition were five truck-to-ship bunkerings, adding another 400 cubic meters.

According to the port, 10 percent of its cruise traffic in 2020 will be by LNG-fueled ships.

Barcelona stated it is positioning itself as the main supply hub of LNG in the Mediterranean.

Coca Cola

