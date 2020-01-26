Farsounder Receives Fifth U.S. Patent for Forward Looking Sonar

FarSounder has announced that it has expanded its IP portfolio with the issuance of a fifth U.S. Patent, number 20150369908. The company is the manufacturer of 3D forward-looking sonar systems.

According to Farsounder, this invention is related to integrating acoustic data from their sonar system with other down-looking sonar and side-scanning sonar. This allows vessel operators to have an expansive display providing them with valuable information in a variety of directions. The company said that having this information can increase the reliability when navigating and at the same time, obtaining a clear understanding of the seafloor beneath the vessel.

“The engineering team at FarSounder sees 3D forward-looking sonar as a critical component in a diverse navigation sensor suite,” said Matthew Zimmerman, executive vice president of engineering at FarSounder and one of the inventors. “By adopting a holistic point of view when looking at shipboard navigation, it is clear that information unique to 3D forward looking sonar can improve the overall user experience. This new patent covers many new approaches of fusing this unique input with other, traditional sensors.”

FarSounder is a U.S. based high technology marine electronics manufacturer specializing in underwater acoustics.\