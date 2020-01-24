Carnival Mardi Gras Floated Out at Meyer Turku

The Carnival Mardi Gras was floated out on Friday at Meyer Turku shipyard.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience Mardi Gras, a one-of-a-kind ship that is true game changer and continues the evolution of the Carnival vacation experience,” said Ben Clement, Carnival’s senior vice president of newbuilds.

“I believe Mardi Gras will be a truly special ship. She will be the first to use our now proven LNG cruise ship propulsion system in North American markets and feature many other sophisticated technologies – including BOLT, the first roller coaster onboard a ship," said Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer.

Next, almost 1,000 specialized companies are engaged in providing materials and complex services to create the cruise ship at Turku Shipyard.

CEO Jan Meyer said that the ships are truly smart floating cities: “We are building all the facilities a smart modern city would have: hospitals, IT-networks, restaurants and sophisticated environmental technologies, on a ship sailing the seas. It is a very difficult undertaking but also the end result is really spectacular.”

The Mardi Gras will be delivered in late October and Carnival has announced she will enter revenue service on Nov. 14, 2020 from Port Canaveral, Florida.