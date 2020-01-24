Carnival Mardi Gras Floated Out at Meyer Turku

Mardi Gras

The Carnival Mardi Gras was floated out on Friday at Meyer Turku shipyard.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience Mardi Gras, a one-of-a-kind ship that is true game changer and continues the evolution of the Carnival vacation experience,” said Ben Clement, Carnival’s senior vice president of newbuilds.

Mardi Gras

“I believe Mardi Gras will be a truly special ship. She will be the first to use our now proven LNG cruise ship propulsion system in North American markets and feature many other sophisticated technologies – including BOLT, the first roller coaster onboard a ship," said Meyer Turku CEO Jan Meyer.

Next, almost 1,000 specialized companies are engaged in providing materials and complex services to create the cruise ship at Turku Shipyard.

CEO Jan Meyer said that the ships are truly smart floating cities: “We are building all the facilities a smart modern city would have: hospitals, IT-networks, restaurants and sophisticated environmental technologies, on a ship sailing the seas. It is a very difficult undertaking but also the end result is really spectacular.”

The Mardi Gras will be delivered in late October and Carnival has announced she will enter revenue service on Nov. 14, 2020 from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide