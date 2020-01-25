Jamaica Unveils New Brand Positioning: Heartbeat of the World

The Jamaica Tourist Board has unveiled Jamaica, Heartbeat of the World, its new destination branding, intended to position and recognize Jamaica’s outsized influence on the world, according to a prepared statement. It is said to extend beyond tourism and encompass all elements of Jamaica’s rich and vibrant culture including music, cuisine, sports, adventure, nature, and wellness.

“We are excited to launch Heartbeat of the World, which reinforces our position as a global leader among travel destinations and establishes Jamaica as the single destination every traveller must experience,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “On the map, Jamaica may seem like a small dot in the Caribbean Sea. But her influence on the world culture is the size of a continent. We are a cultural giant and we continue to have an indelible impact on the world’s food, music, sport, and literature while offering larger-than-life bucket list experiences with extraordinary, talented people.”

Beautiful Destinations, Jamaica’s creative agency, developed the international marketing strategy. New TV advertisements are set to launch shortly.

Jamaica’s visibility on the international stage will be heightened this year as the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, which was filmed in Jamaica, is scheduled to be released April 8. Jamaica will also have athletes competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in three sports – track, gymnastics, and swimming. These global events, among others, serves to reinforce the brand positioning that Jamaica is the Heartbeat of the World.