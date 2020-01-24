Brazilian Tourism Board Seeks to Build Cruise Business

As part of a push to draw large U.S. cruise corporations to operate in Brazil a delegation of the Brazilian Tourism Board is visiting Miami this week. On Monday, a Brazilian delegation met with the leadership of Carnival Corporation in an effort to grow the Brazilian cruise market, which is on the comeback trail according to the 2020 Brazil Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

“The number of cruises in the country had dropped a lot due to Brazilian labor legislation involving the operation of the ships. Embratur’s goal is to recover the tourism potential of this segment,” said Gilson Machado Neto, Executive Director of the Brazilian Tourism Board (Embratur) in a statement.

The increase in cruise operations in Brazil is one of Embratur's main focuses this year, aiming to strengthen tourism and generate employment and income for the country.