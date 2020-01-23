Alaskan Dream Cruises Launches Summer Season Deals

Alaskan Dream Cruises is offering several promotional deals for this summer, the company has said in a statement.

The native Alaskan company also launched an initiative to support the local communities by offering 'Support the Port' gift vouchers to passengers.

“We’ve reached out to locally and independently-owned stores that travelers can shop in knowing their money will go back into the community. Travelers can identify the participating retail shops via ‘Support the Port’ window signage as they explore Sitka, Juneau or Ketchikan before or after their cruise,” said Jamie Kennedy, Alaskan Dream Cruises’ director of marketing.

The promotional deals are available through February 29 and apply to new or pre-existing bookings on the Chichagof Dream, the cruise line’s largest vessel at 76 passengers, and new bookings on the Misty Fjord and the Kruzof Explorer, the line’s smallest ships at 10 and 12 guests respectively.

“We’re a family-owned, locally-owned cruise line. We know traveling to Alaska is an investment and we put a lot of thought into what our travelers would value and would consider of benefit to their vacation,” Kennedy said.

There are two deals for the Chichagof Dream, sailing on a nine-night itinerary from May through September. One of them applies to new bookings and offers savings of $1,250 per person and a $50 Alaskan Dream Cruises retail gift card. There is also a 25 percent discount on fares for the third and fourth child under 15. For groups larger than eight passengers there will be a 10 percent discount off the cruise fare, plus retail gift cards and a complimentary True Alaska Tour.

The second deal applies to passengers who booked on the Chichagof Dream in 2019. They will have the chance to upgrade to a Deluxe or Deluxe Suite room, to upgrade to first-class on flights from Seattle to Sitka, Juneau or Ketchikan, and receive a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay. Passengers can also choose between a complimentary True Alaska Tours and a $150 'Support the Port' gift voucher to use in the ports of Sitka, Ketchikan or Juneau.

Passengers sailing aboard the Kruzof Explorer or the Misty Fjord can benefit from a $500 discount per person on any new bookings on either expedition vessel, from one True Alaska Tour at the port of embarkation or disembarkation, and a first-class round trip by air or a voucher, if the first class option is unavailable on the date of travel.

Guests booking the Kruzof Explorer will also receive a free pre-cruise hotel stay and a choice of True Alaska Tour or a $150 'Support the Port' gift voucher.

Prices for the Kruzof Explorer and the Misty Fjord range between $3,390 for a five-night itinerary and $12,495 for a nine-night cruise.