Costa Names New VP of External Relations and Sustainability

The Costa Group announced it is strengthening its external relations and sustainability with the arrival of Rossella Carrara, who joined the company on January 14, 2020 as Costa Group Vice President External Relations and Sustainability.

In her new role, Carrara will supervise communication, sustainability and public affairs activities for the Costa Cruises brand in Europe, reporting directly to the President, Neil Palomba. She will also have the task of coordinating strategic communication for Costa Group with the Group CEO Costa Group and Carnival Asia, Michael Thamm.

“Rossella brings our management team a high level of consolidated experience," said Michael Thamm, Group CEO Costa Group and Carnival Asia. – “As our company continues to grow and lead the cruise industry in Europe and Asia, we want to increase our visibility in the markets where we operate, and communicate the many pioneering initiatives that Costa has undertaken while strengthening our cooperation with all our main stakeholders. I am sure that Rossella will be able to help us achieve these objectives.”

Carrara has over 20 years of experience as a strategic consultant supporting major multinational companies in various sectors, from shipping to technology, retail to consumer goods, tourism to healthcare. Before joining Costa, Carrara was Deputy Managing Director of APCO Worldwide in Italy, where she was responsible for public affairs, stakeholder engagement, corporate responsibility and communication activities, both nationally and internationally. Before APCO, she was Senior Director of Burson Marsteller, focusing on crisis communication in particular.

During her career, Carrara has gained a detailed knowledge of Costa and the cruise industry, having worked closely with the company over the past 15 years on various communication and public affairs projects.