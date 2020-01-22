Scenic Eclipse Releases New 2020-2021 Brochures

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has released the 2020-2021 Scenic Eclipse Artic & Fjords plus the Europe & Mediterranean voyages and land journeys brochures.

The cruise line is offering 12 Arctic departures visiting some of the world’s most remote and untouched destinations including UNESCO World-heritage listed sites, there are also new itineraries into wild Alaska and British Columbia, according to a statement. Guests can explore the nature’s glacial valleys, cedar-filled forests, breathtaking fjords of Alaska - this will be the first time Scenic Eclipse visits the Aleutian Island and Inside Passage, the company said.

There is also “A Viking Voyage: The Arctic to America," a journey following the traces of the Vikings thousands of years ago

In Europe, passengers can enjoy the romance and rich history of Spain and Portugal, the bright beauty of Croatia and the exotic delights of Turkey as there are 10 new European departures.

The new Aegean Adventure itinerary calls on Bozcaada island - the third largest island of Turkey, famous for its windmills and vineyards, impressive historic monuments and beaches with crystal clear water as well as Canakkale - a base for visiting the nearby battlefields of Gallipoli and the ancient ruins of Troy.