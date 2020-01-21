Carnival Adds More Ship Visits for Travel Advisors

Carnival Cruise Line has increased the number of ship tours by 25% to 200 — covering all 27 ships in the fleet — and nearly doubled seminar at sea sailings to 17, according to a press release.

“The best way to sell Carnival is to see Carnival, which is why we are committed to getting more travel advisors onboard our ships this year,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing. “If you’ve never been on one of our ships or haven’t been on one lately, this is the best way to see the latest Carnival innovations. A seminar at sea will immerse you in every aspect of the Carnival vacation experience which is a tremendous selling tool.”

Ship tours are offered free of charge and include lunch onboard. They are hosted by a Carnival business development manager or director who conducts a guided tour of staterooms, public rooms and deck areas. Specially priced seminars at sea provide agents an opportunity to cruise and attend onboard training sessions while sailing as a guest and experiencing shipboard activities, facilities and amenities.