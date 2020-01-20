Atlas Ocean Voyages Confirms Four Additional Ships from Mystic

Atlas Ocean Voyages confirm today that it is adding four more ships to its fleet from Mystic Invest.

The Luxe-Adventure cruise brand’s fleet will total five ships by the end of 2023, with the first ship, the World Navigator, launching in mid-2021, according to a press release.

The World Navigator’s inaugural season is already open for reservations.

The fleet expansion will allow Atlas Ocean Voyages to offer more itineraries in more global regions to accommodate the growing demand for the brand’s distinctive, Luxe-Adventure journeys, the company said, in a statement.

“We’re happy to expand our fleet to five Luxe-Adventure cruise ships to sail under the Atlas Ocean Voyages brand,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Luxe-Adventure is all-inclusive, small-ship journeys with luxurious amenities, delivering limitless adventures, and we look forward to welcoming guests aboard our ships for unexpected discoveries, foodie immersion, and unique, adrenaline rushes. The immediate and positive response from the travel advisor community and early sales of World Navigator’s inaugural 2021 season has played an important part in our decision to increase our capacity.”

The World Navigator is currently under construction at Westsea in Portugal. The World Traveller and World Seeker are scheduled to launch in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer will launch in 2023.

“The four additions to our Luxe-Adventure fleet will allow us to significantly expand our collection of global adventures and offer more group and charter opportunities to meet growing demand,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “We’re combining smooth sailings in simple elegance to both remote and popular destinations with off-the-chart, bucket list-worthy shoreside and overland experiences that will be the most incredible journeys ever. We welcome all travel advisors to join the Luxe-Adventure movement and register as an Atlas Advisor at AtlasOceanVoyages.com.”