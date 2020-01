Astro Ocean Cruises has announced a new itinerary sailing roundtrip from Shanghai, calling in Okinawa, Japan, and also calling in Zhoushan, China.

The company said it was an exploratory step in developing China’s cruise business with an eye on the future.

In addition, the 1995-built Piano Land, P&O’s former Oriana, will also sail from Zhoushan in March for four voyages using the Chinese city as a homeport, the company announced.