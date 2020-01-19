Crystal Cruises Recognizes Top Employees

Crystal Cruises has given awards to top personnel on the Crystal Serenity, the Crystal Symphony and the Crystal Esprit.

Three professionals received Employee of the Month awards for December 2019 and were congratulated during an internal ceremony: Mr. Marcin, Senior Waiter on the Crystal Serenity (middle); Gabriel Loyola, Demi Chef de Partie on the Crystal Symphony (top right), and Mr. Amarald, Security on the Crystal Esprit (top left).

Mr. Marcin started his career as assistant waiter on the Crystal Harmony in 1998.

He also worked onboard the Crystal Symphony before joining the Serenity in 2007.

"Marcin is very deserving of this award, and we are proud to have him as part of the Crystal Family," said a company representative.

Gabriel Loyola started working onboard the Crystal Symphony in 2004 as a Galley Utility. He's been working as Demi Chef de Partie in the Main Galleysince 2008.

According to Crystal Cruises, "one of his favorite destinations is Norway, for its beautiful fjords, the mountain landscape, picturesque outdoor activities and its moderate temperatures during summer time."

Originally from Mumbai, India, Mr. Amarald has been at sea for almost 21 years. He joined Crystal Cruises in March 2019 and is currently doing his second contract onboard."

Having traveled all over the world, the one place he has never been to before is Seychelles and fortunately for him, Crystal Esprit will take him there by the end of January 2020," added the company representative.