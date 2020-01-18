Sea Cloud Completes Transatlantic Without Engine Power

During this year's Atlantic crossing, the Sea Cloud, sailed approx. 2,300 nautical miles under sails only, according to a press release.

“Around 100 miles from the final destination, Santo Domingo, engines were needed to support the remaining trip,” reported Captain Sergey Komakin, master of the four masted barque Sea Cloud.

“This trip is very unique,” stated Captain Komakin.

On the voyage from Cape Verde to the Caribbean, the Captain and his crew were able to set all 30 sails of the 360 feet (109.5 meter) windjammer, and stop the engines.

The northeast trade winds pressed at 15 to 20 knots into the 32,000 square ft. sail area. The Captain didn’t need to start the engines for 17 days, which is a Sea Cloud company record, according to a statement.

In the year prior, the Captain of the Sea Cloud II set the sails for 85 percent of the time during this voyage, meaning the bar was set high for the 2019 crossing.

For the 53 guests and 60 crew members on the Sea Cloud, the trip to the Caribbean developed into a unique experience over the two-week trip.

“Day after day it got a little warmer, with ideal sailing conditions from the gentle Atlantic swell," added the Captain.

"We have deliberately differentiated ourselves from the currently booming cruise market for almost 40 years now," emphasized Sea Cloud Cruises CEO Daniel Schäfer. "We strive to offer trips that protect the environment, and are in harmony with nature, and with the people who reside in the regions we visit."