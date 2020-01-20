Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Genting Dream Drydocks for Three Days

Genting Dream Drydock

The 2016-built Genting Dream from Dream Cruises drydocked for a quick three days in Singapore for technical updates to support the installation of a Valmet hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system.

“The main reason for the drydock was to prepare for the scrubber installation’s overboard sea valves,” said Gustaf Gronberg, executive vice president, marine operations and newbuild, Genting Cruise Lines, which oversees the Dream, Star and Crystal brands.

With the ship out of the water, two new overboard valves were installed for the ship’s exhaust gas cleaning system, with the yard cutting open the shell to install the equipment.

Genting Dream Drydock

Fuel efficiency gains are expected for the ship’s deployment out of Singapore as Genting was also able to clean the hull.

Other work items included pool modifications to reduce the water depth.

A large team from DNV, Wartsila, ABB and other suppliers was also onsite to perform cyber security tests.

More updates included new flooring in the lido restaurant and the replacement of tender platform electrical motors.

 

