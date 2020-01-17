New MSC Ships Get Wartsila Power

Wartsila will supply Chantiers de l‘Atlantique comprehensive package of integrated solutions designed for the first two MSC World class cruise ships, which will operate on LNG fuel.

The orders with Wartsila were placed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Q3 2018 and Q1 2019.

These will be the first two cruise ships to run on LNG with Wartsila 46DF engines, and with Wartsila LNGPac systems.

“The focus of our solutions is on reducing energy and fuel consumption in order to promote efficiency. At the same time, our nitrogen oxide reduction and LNG solutions enhance environmental sustainability, which together with the higher efficiency, is very much in line with Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine strategy,” said Stefan Nysjö, Vice President, Marine Power Solutions, Wärtsilä.

“We are very familiar with Wärtsilä’s products and they have always provided us with excellent support in newbuild projects. These two new cruise ships will represent the latest thinking in minimising the environmental impact and reducing fuel consumption, which is in line with our Ecorizon plan, and Wartsila is playing a major role in this,” added Yves Pelpel, Technical Director, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Each ship will get five 14-cylinder Wartsila 46DF dual-fuel engines fitted with nitrogen oxide reduction (NOR) units, two Wartsila LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems, seven Wartsila thrusters, and two Wartsila fixed pitch propellers.

The Wartsila 46DF engines are IMO Tier III compliant in gas mode and are compliant in marine diesel oil (MDO) mode in combination with the NOR units.

The Wartsila equipment is scheduled for delivery in mid-2020 for the first ship, and in mid-2022 for the second.