AQSC Outlines Strong 2020

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced its 2020 Wave season campaigns:

Passengers can save up to $5,800 per stateroom and reduced single supplements are available when booking by March 31, 2020.

“2020 is poised to be a monumental year for both American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines,” said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “To celebrate our continued success and our team’s hard work, our promotions for Wave season cover five key categories across both cruise lines with a focus on what’s to come.”

Kick-off the New Year on the American Duchess

Beginning in 2020, the American Duchess’ fares will include an unlimited beverage package and prepaid gratuities in addition to the comforts traditionally included onboard. Guests can save up to $5,800 per stateroom ($2,900 per person) on the American Duchess sailings beginning Jan. 25 and Feb. 2.

The Countess Countdown

The American Countess, an upcoming 245-passenger paddlewheer, will debut in April 2020. The fourth paddlewheeler in the AQSC fleet will feature four decks, including a sun deck, and 123 staterooms in four categories. Guests will enjoy cabins that feature a sleek, modern design, as well as gourmet dining, premier shore excursions, Broadway-caliber performances and more. During Wave season, guests can save up to $2,500 per stateroom ($1,250 per person) on select 2020 voyages.

Special Interest Series

AQSC has long been recognized for its immersive shore excursions and Broadway-caliber onboard entertainment. The cruise company is upping its programming in 2020 with brand new themes ranging from Pacific Northwest Wine Cruises on the American Empress to the American River BBQ Challenge on the American Countess, American Queen and American Duchess along the lower Mississippi River. Guests can also enjoy special musical performances on the American Music Festival cruise on the American Duchess and exclusive bourbon tastings and lectures on the Bourbon to Blues cruise on the American Countess and the American Duchess. During Wave season guests can save up to $2,500 per stateroom ($1,250 per person) on select 2020 voyages.

25th Anniversary of the American Queen

The American Queen, the largest steamboat paddlewheeler in the world and AQSC’s flagship boat, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2020. During Wave season, guests can save up to $2,500 per stateroom ($1,250 per person) on select 2020 voyages.

New Itineraries on Victory Cruise Lines

After a successful inaugural year cruising the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes and New England, Victory Cruise Lines is expanding its itineraries and fleet. In 2020, the 202-passenger ships Victory I and Victory II will offer new southern sailings to Costa Rica, Panama, the Yucatán Peninsula and the Southeastern U.S. in addition to immersive sailings along northern passages. Additionally, the Ocean Victory, a new, expedition-focused ship destined for British Columbia and Alaska, will debut in spring 2021. During Wave season, guests can save up to $3,000 per stateroom ($1,500 per person) on select 2020 voyages.