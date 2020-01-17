DeMarco to Helm New Environmental Function at NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has reinforced its commitment to advancing the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy with the creation of a new function focusing exclusively on ESG initiatives, according to a press release.

The department will be led by long-time company leader and cruise industry veteran Andrea DeMarco who was recently appointed Senior Vice President, ESG, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

“We are committed to driving a positive impact on society and the environment through the advancement of our global ESG strategy with the creation of a team dedicated to this task,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “It is critical for companies to take an active approach to ESG and our expanded leadership and allocation of resources will help to coordinate our Company-wide sustainability efforts.”

The new ESG function will coordinate closely with departments across the organization including Health, Medical, Safety and Environmental Operations, Human Resources, Supply Chain and Legal, according to a press release.

Reporting to DeMarco in a newly created role, Beau Daane has joined the team as Senior Director, ESG, focusing on enhancing and delivering on the company’s ESG strategy. This new department will be responsible for all updates to the Board of Directors including the Technology, Environmental, Safety and Security (TESS) Committee. The TESS Committee was formed in 2019 and oversees matters related to corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

DeMarco has held a variety of roles during her 18-year career in the cruise industry and will head the company’s ESG initiatives while also maintaining leadership over the Investor Relations and Corporate Communications departments. DeMarco has been with company since 2012 and was an integral part of its initial public offering in 2013 and the acquisition of Prestige in 2014.

Prior to joining Norwegian, DeMarco held a variety of roles in the cruise industry including corporate financial planning, sales and revenue management. She served on the Board of Directors as President and Treasurer for the Florida Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute. DeMarco received a Masters in Finance from Florida International University and a Bachelors in Science in Finance from Florida State University.

“I am honored to lead this new function and look forward to collaborating with our internal and external stakeholders to build upon our ESG roadmap,” said DeMarco.