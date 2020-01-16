Genting Finalizes Sale and Leaseback of Genting Dream

Genting Hong Kong has raised $900million through the successful completion of a sale and leaseback transaction of the Genting Dream, according to a statement.

This marks the first ever sale and leaseback transaction that was closed with a consortium of four Chinese leasing companies, through their special purpose vehicles indirectly wholly-owned by Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd, CCB Financial Leasing Corporation Limited and China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd respectively, according to a statement.

DNB Markets acted as advisor to Genting Hong Kong.

Part of the funds received was used for repayment of the outstanding balance of approximately $502 million in respect of the existing bank loan for the ship, the company said.

“We are very appreciative of the consortium for supporting Genting Hong Kong in the refinancing of the Genting Dream which allows a longer repayment period with a balloon payment at the end of 12 years,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Chairman and Chief Executive of Genting Hong Kong. “With the completion of this transaction, the Group is now focusing on launching new summer itineraries for Dream Cruises which will showcase the best of Southeast Asia with exciting new destinations including Christmas Island and Belitung in addition to popular destinations such as Palawan and Kota Kinabalu. As well, we are looking forward to the highly anticipated debuts of Crystal Endeavor in August this year and of Global Dream in 2021.”