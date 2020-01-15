SeaDream Hires Jos Dewing to Spearhead Sales in UK

SeaDream Yacht Club has tapped Jos Dewing to grow SeaDream’s business in the U.K. market and develop relationships with trade partners, according to a press release.

Dewing is a commercially focused senior executive with a record of achievement in general management at board level, corporate marketing and digital strategy with over 15 years spent in the travel and cruise industry.

Dewing will be based in London and report to Jannicke Rognstad, Vice President of Sales at SeaDream.

“We are excited to implement Jos’ ideas to our U.K strategy,” said Rognstad. “Jos has demonstrated tactical and strategic business leadership throughout his extensive career and a deep understanding of the luxury travel sector. We are certain he will be a valuable addition to the SeaDream team.”

Dewing has previously held board level roles as Global Managing Director of mall ship line Voyages to Antiquity, Managing Director of luxury cruise specialist The Cruise Line and as owner of specialist cruise technology and marketing company CruiseTech.

“I developed my passion and knowledge for the SeaDream product during my work at The Cruise Line,” said Dewing. “SeaDream sets the industry standard for luxury at sea, and I look forward to working closely with the travel trade to develop and maximise sales opportunities for the important UK market, which has seen significant growth over the past five years.”