Scenic Donates AU$500,000 to Australia’s Firefighting and Relief Efforts

The Scenic Group announced today that it will donate AU$500,000 (US$345,000 / CAD$450,000) to provide bushfire support and relief to communities across Australia, to help recover from the recent and ongoing bushfires, according to a press release.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastating bushfires in many parts of Australia, and the significant impact it is having on individuals, local communities and our native wildlife,” said Glen Moroney, owner of Scenic Group. “As an Australian-founded company, we are committed to supporting the outstanding work of the many emergency services personnel, community services staff, volunteer fire fighters and animal welfare organizations. Our donation will provide financial support to a range of charities and organizations who are providing much needed support to the many people, communities and wildlife affected by these unprecedented bushfires across Australia.”

The Scenic Group AU$500,000 donation will be allocated to several charities and state organizations, delivering direct support, aid and services, including the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal, the Salvation Army Emergency Services, state Country/Rural Fire Services and WIRES.