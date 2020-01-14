Windstar Bringing Virtual Travel to Young Students

Windstar Cruises has announced a pilot program with New York-based nonprofit Reach the World to bring destinations around the world into underserved K-12 classrooms through virtual exchange, according to a press release.

The crew of the Wind Surf engaging with students on a seven-week program as the ship sails on its 56-day Grand Caribbean voyage.

“I believe in the power of travel to enrich people’s lives and perspectives,” explained Windstar President John Delaney, who also serves on the board of the organization and pursued the partnership. “The Wind Surf will visit more than 20 countries and travel more than six thousand nautical miles on this voyage. I am beyond excited to leverage Windstar’s ships and crew to help bring the world to kids who may not necessarily have the opportunity to travel very far outside their own communities.”

“I founded Reach the World in 1997 when I embarked upon a 25,000-mile circumnavigation of the globe aboard a small sailboat and connected that journey to hundreds of students in Harlem, NY,” added Heather Halstead, Reach the World’s Founder and Executive Director. “This opportunity to bring the voyage of the Wind Surf into so many classrooms, while also educating students about exciting careers in global hospitality, is truly a new frontier for Reach the World’s Explorer Program.”

Delaney and Windstar staff are curating specific content for the participating classrooms including web-based posts, videos, and images, as well as once-a-week live and interactive video calls, according to a press release.

The partnership between travelers and classrooms works to expand students’ understanding of the world to prepare them to be future global citizens and decision makers. Windstar plans to partner with Reach the World on more virtual travel projects.

Interested parties can follow along on the journey’s dedicated website here.