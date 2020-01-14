New Antarctica Itineraries for Le Commandant Charcot

Ponant has unveiled five new itineraries aboard Le Commandant Charcot – a hybrid electric polar vessel – for its inaugural Antarctica season in winter 2021-2022.

Among the highlights: a sail to Peter I Island, where fewer people have visited than have set foot on the moon; close encounters with Antarctic seabirds, Minke whales and orcas; tethered hot air balloon rides above the White Continent; and opportunities to join environmental research expeditions.

Itineraries will range from 11- to 24-nights and start at $13,960 per person, the company said in a statement.

Ponant has been committed to responsible tourism for more than 30 years, and Le Commandant Charcot will be powered by battery and LNG (liquefied natural gas).

Expeditions aboard Le Commandant Charcot feature a range of new activities, in addition to the many hikes and zodiac excursions. Outings in hovercraft or kayaks will make it possible to admire the boundless crystalline panoramas of the Antarctic from all angles. Adventure seekers can also go diving in polar waters.

Under the supervision of the team of naturalist guides and the onboard scientists, guests will be able to participate in research and experiments during sailings, including deploying an Argos transmitter, a satellite-based system which collects and shares environmental data.