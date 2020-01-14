Aurora Expeditions Launches New Global Voyages

Aurora Expeditions has launched its 2021-2022 program.

The new program includes a diverse set of new itineraries and destinations, including Antarctica and the South Sandwich Islands, Ireland and Costa Rica.

“We’re thrilled to launch our new program that will be run across our two world-class, purpose-built expedition ships,” said Victoria Primrose, Aurora Expedition’s Global Head of Marketing, in a statement. “The variety of our unique small group expeditions that allow passengers to experience otherwise extremely difficult to reach destinations, has resulted in phenomenal demand.”

“With the delivery of our second purpose-built expedition ship launching in October 2021, we have the ability to widen our offering. Whilst polar voyages remain core to the program, we have introduced new itineraries and destinations such as Ireland and Costa Rica which will offer our customers breathtaking experiences in some of the most biodiverse and impressive places on the planet.”

New Aurora Expeditions in the 2021-2022 program include the 25-day South Georgia & Antarctica Odyssey South Sandwich Islands on which passengers, sailing on the Sylvie Earle, will explore the white continent and the South Sandwich Islands, a chain of remote and seldom-visited volcanic islands.

The new seven-day voyage to Guanacaste explores a slice of Costa Rica rarely visited by expedition vessels including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Guanacaste Conservation Area.

Aurora has also added a new Sub-Antarctic Safari (17 days) and Solar Eclipse in Antarctica voyage (16 days) to its 2021-2022 program.