Nieuw Amsterdam Cruise Cancelled for Pod Replacement

Holland America Line has cancelled the Feb. 1 Nieuw Amsterdam seven-day Caribbean cruise to replace one of the ship's ABB Azipod units.

"The ship will instead proceed to Grand Bahama shipyard for the required replacement of one of its two azipod propulsion systems, which is a very rare occurrence. All guests have been notified of this cancellation and we sincerely regret impacting their vacation plans," the company said, in a prepared statement.

The repair follows other high-profile pod failures, including the Oasis of the Seas and Carnival Vista in 2019.

"Our reservations team is working to re-accommodate guests on other sailings," Holland America Line said, in a statement ."They will have the option to move to any other 2020 winter or spring seven-day Caribbean or Mexico cruise in the equivalent stateroom category and receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 100% of the cruise fare paid to use on another future voyage. If another destination is preferred, guests may apply the cruise fare paid to the new booking and will receive a Future Cruise Credit of 50% of the cruise fare paid."

There is no change to the Feb. 8 Nieuw Amsterdam cruise, sailing roundtrip Ft. Lauderdale.