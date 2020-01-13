Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Phoenix Reisen Captain Starts Bike Race

Phoenix Reisen’s Captain Morten Hansen fired the start gun for the 56th annual Bremen Six Day track bicycling race.

Captain Hansen started the race jointly with musician Christopher von Deylen (the Schiller band), both are known and popular to German TV audiences.

The six day race was first held in 1910 as a one day event but has been staged annually since 1965.  This year’s race concludes tomorrow.

When ashore, Captain Hansen is described as passionate cyclist. He will also be representing this year 's Sail Bremerhaven event.  More than 250 ships are expected Aug. 19 - 23 with the focus being on tall ships.

