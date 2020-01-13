Fred. Olsen Appoints Pop Up Entertainment For Braemar

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced the appointment of Pop Up Entertainment as the new production show company aboard the Braemar, starting June 1 2020.

Based in Blackburn, Lancashire and led by Managing Director Amy Toole, Pop Up Entertainment submitted its tender in June 2019 to provide production shows onboard Braemar. After an in-depth selection process, involving reviewing show-reels, meeting various show companies, and watching performances up and down the UK, Fred. Olsen finally awarded the contract to Pop Up Entertainment, out of some twenty tenders received overall, according to a press release.

Pop Up Entertainment will be providing the Braemar with a series of brand new shows throughout each cruise season, with effect from 1st June 2020, produced exclusively for Fred. Olsen.

Helen Bennett, Entertainment & Enrichment Manager for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

"We are very excited to be working with Amy and her creative team at Pop Up Entertainment. The production team is made up of experienced performers, most of whom have worked for us in the past, and they are a fresh, young and highly-motivated company.

"We have tremendous confidence that Pop Up Entertainment will provide us with fresh and highly creative new shows and we look forward to working closely with them."