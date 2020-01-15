Cruise Industry News Releases 2019-2020 Winter Magazine Issue

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2019-2020 issue has been released, featuring a range of timely industry topics from cruise brand to port development, drydockings and ship revitalization projects, operations aspects, food and beverage, executive profiles and more.

The destination focus for this issue is North America, with exclusive articles covering all the leading cruise ports. In addition are profiles on cruise brands representing different market segments, including Carnival Cruise Line, MSC, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Virgin and Windstar.

An exclusive drydocking section covers current projects, including major ship rivitalizations, with Cruise Industry News reporting from all the shipyards engaged in the industry, as well as cruise lines and management companies.

Ship operations focuses on how MSC is tackling its first LNG-fueled newbuilds, as well as taking a broad look at industry-wide safety aspects, including Arctic search and rescue.

F&B covers the dining experience Seabourn is planning for its new expedition ships, industry-wide food spend, the latest state-of-the art galley equipment, and more.

Executive profiles are Ken Muscat, COO at MSC Cruises USA, who has been tasked with anchoring the brand in the North American market, and Larry Pimentel, president and CEO of Azamara, who has made it a significant and profitable niche player with its concentration on destination immersion.

Other reports cover the China Cruise Shipping Conference & International Cruise Expo (CCS14), hosted by the China Cruise and Yacht Industry Association in Guangzhou in November.

The 128-page Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Winter 2019-2020 issue is packed with original and exclusive reporting covering the global cruise industry.