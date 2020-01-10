Royal Caribbean Announces 2021 Shanghai Program, Ups Capacity

Royal Caribbean International today announced its China itineraries for the first half of 2021.

The Spectrum of the Seas will sail from Shanghai on four- to seven-night sailings that feature new destinations.

The newly amplified Voyager of the Seas will call Shanghai home during the summer 2021, sailing short cruises to Japan.

They are expected to be joined by the new Oasis-class Wonder of the Seas, which debuts in spring 2021.

The Spectrum will offer nearly 30 sailings to multiple destinations in Japan. The four- and five-night cruises can uncover adventure and beauty in new ports of call, from the romantic islands of Okinawa to white-sand beaches on the Yaeyama Islands. Week-long cruises include overnights.

A highlight of the 2021 season will be a special sailing to experience some of Japan’s most famed cities, including Shimonoseki, Maizuru, Niigata and Hakodate (Hokkaido).

Those cruising onboard Spectrum can also choose from a lineup of new shore excursions designed to enhance the destination experience, the company said.