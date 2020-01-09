Celebrity Inks Deal with Gwyneth Paltrow's goop

goop, the modern lifestyle brand founded and helmed by Gwyneth Paltrow, announced today that it is partnering with Celebrity Cruises to create the first goop at Sea experience, which takes place on the Celebrity Apex from August 26, 2020 through September 6, 2020.

Gwyneth Paltrow and goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen will join the 11 night wellness cruise through the Mediterranean on August 30, 2020 to host a special onboard experience for the retreat goers, according to a press release.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet Paltrow, Loehnen, and their healers and will join a conversation between Paltrow and Loehnen, three smaller group sessions led by expert talent (one for the body, one for the mind, one for the soul), and a closing keynote chat.

Throughout the sailing there will be surprises and perks along the way from both goop and Celebrity, according to a statement.

“We’ve had massive success with In goop Health, our wellness summit that translates goop’s content into a tangible, high-touch experience. This partnership with Celebrity Cruises allows us to bring goop to new audiences and to meet readers where they are. goop’s brand DNA is based in curiosity, and curiosity is an essential component of travel. With goop at Sea, we’ll be invoking that adventurous spirit with a series of transformative experiences led by a few of our most-trusted wellness practitioners and healers,” said Gwyneth Paltrow, CEO and founder of goop.

“Celebrity Apex is the cruise industry’s ultimate cruising experience. Every aspect of the Edge Series award-winning design and the curated onboard offerings have been designed to bring the outside in, making the ship a wellness retreat in its own right,” said Peter Giorgi, vice president and chief marketing officer of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Apex is modern cruising at its finest and makes for the perfect setting for our partnership with goop and the first ever goop at Sea experience.”